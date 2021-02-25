PADUCAH — Students in the Paducah Public School district will head back to full in-person learning starting the week of March 8. The district's board of education unanimously approved the move during a special called meeting on Thursday. Students will learn in-person four days a week, with one day of virtual learning.
The decision comes after faculty members within the school district received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Parents, teachers, and faculty were given a survey to gather data on the support for returning in-person.
"Looking at parent surveys, it was 4 to 1 looking to have children in the building a few days a week," Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively said during the meeting. "And here we're almost 2 out of 3 in our employee and teacher surveys that are saying, 'Yes, we feel comfortable going four days a week.'"
There will be safety guidelines in place to try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Students and teachers will be required to wear masks inside the building, classrooms will need to be set up to practice proper social distancing, and staggered dismissal times will be in place.
Board of Education Chair, Dr. Carl LeBuhn, is confident in the district's ability to bring students back into the classroom safely.
"I also think it's good that we have a track record that our students have demonstrated abilities to wear a mask the entire time they're in school," LeBuhn said. "Which that was an unknown for us, you know, back in the beginning. So I think our track record with students sounds like it's been pretty favorable in terms of their adherence with that."
The board will be sending out an additional survey to determine which day of the week would be the best option for students to learn virtually. For families who don't feel comfortable with returning to in-person learning, an all virtual option will still be available.