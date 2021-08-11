PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools will comply with the mask mandate Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday. The district announced Wednesday that it will reopen under "Level 3" of its COVID-19 mitigation strategy, which includes mask requirements for all students, staff and visitors while on buses, inside schools and inside other school district buildings.
In a news release Wednesday afternoon, the district says the mask requirement applies to all back-to-school and extracurricular activities that take place indoors.
"Proper mask use combined with social distancing measures will also aid the district in preventing the quarantining of our students, staff, and visitors," the district's announcement states.
The district's plan also includes measures to maintain 3 feet of social distancing where possible, practice proper hand washing and sanitizing, carry out a COVID-19 cleaning regimen in all schools and provide isolation areas for symptomatic students and staff while they wait for someone to pick them up from school.
Visitors will also be limited, with buildings open only to essential personnel and essential direct access providers and vendors.
“The common ground that we all can agree upon is that it is essential to have children present at school five days a week,” Superintendent Donald Shively said in a statement included in the news release. “Having our students at school gives them the best opportunity to learn and grow socially and emotionally. The school day structure gives their families the time and space needed to do their work.”
Shively also noted that vaccination is the most effective strategy to keep students in school, because students and staff who are vaccinated don't have to quarantine if they are found to have had contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.
"While we are all frustrated and disappointed with the current predicament with the pandemic, the best way out of this is for more people to get vaccinated,” Shively said. “This will help us keep our students in school.”
Download the document below to read the districts three level reopening plan in full.