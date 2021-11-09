PADUCAH– Paducah Public Schools have partnered with Team Kentucky and Wild Health to offer the COVID-19 vaccine for students who are aged 5-11.
The clinics will be held at Paducah Middle School. The dates/times for these clinics include:
- Friday, Nov. 12, 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Friday, Nov. 19, 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Friday, Dec. 3, 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Friday, Dec. 10, 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM
The first dose should be scheduled for one of the two November clinics, and the second does should be scheduled for a December clinic. Appointments are in 10-minute increments.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered, and you will not be charged any out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine.
Masks will be required to enter the facility.
Registration is required prior to arriving at the clinic. To register, click here.
For more information on the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, click here.
This is a private vaccine clinic. Wild Health will only accept appointment registrations from those connected to Paducah Public Schools. Anyone outside of this organization will be asked to make an appointment elsewhere.