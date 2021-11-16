PADUCAH – HealthWorks Family Medicine will administer the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The clinic will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at HealthWorks Family Medicine, which is located at 2331 New Holt Road in Paducah.
This vaccine clinic is available for all children. You do not need to be a patient at HealthWorks Family Medicine to participate.
You can pre-register for the vaccine clinic by calling HealthWorks Family Medicine at 270-441-4777.
Santa and some superheros will also be on hand at the clinic to make the experience a positive one for children.