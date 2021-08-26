PADUCAH — Maiden Alley Cinema customers and staff are now required to wear masks inside the theater, the Paducah nonprofit film venue announced Thursday.
"In order to mitigate the spread of the Delta variant, Maiden Alley Cinema is now requiring masks to be worn not only by staff, but also by patrons at all times — vaccinated or not — unless eating or drinking. If you do not have a mask, MAC will be more than happy to provide one for you.," the theater announced in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.
Maiden Alley says it will still run at 100% capacity, and the theater will not require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
The Purchase District Health Department reported 86 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County on Thursday. The county currently has 726 active COVID-19 cases, including 23 people hospitalized with the illness, the health department reports.
Since testing began, McCracken County has had 8,394 known COVID-19 cases, including 135 deaths.