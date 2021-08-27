PADUCAH — Local school districts are doing everything they can to keep students in the classroom. That includes using learning management systems, like Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams, so learning continues even at home.
There are currently 78 quarantined students in Paducah Public Schools, but they're combating that with a learning management system. They use Microsoft Teams for quarantined students. It's not much different from a regular school day, other than students are learning from home.
Ashley Adkins, the assistant principal for Paducah Tilghman High School, says that helps students keep in touch with their teachers.
"When you are the student, if it's your first hour, you'll get up and you'll login. You either participate in the live class meeting with your class or watch the video that your teacher posted," Adkins says. "You'll read the message from your teacher about the assignment and go work to your assignment, just like if you were having a workday in class or taking notes or whatever that is for the day."
Adkins says students have constant communication with their teachers through Microsoft Teams. Teachers also have planning periods specifically for quarantined students.
With the new use of learning management systems, there has been a learning curve.
"It's not all new like it was this time last year, which was pretty daunting. It's still a big task. It's still one that causes some extra headaches and some extra stress on both ends, for students and teachers," said Adkins.
She is happy to have students back in the classroom, even with the growing pains.
"We're just doing our best to take care of the needs of students at home and here. That's our job, but that's what we're trying to do," said Adkins.
Marshall, Graves and McCracken counties use similar learning management systems for their students.