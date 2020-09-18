PADUCAH — A Paducah Tilghman High School staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, the school district announced.
In a news release about the case, Paducah Public Schools said no staff members, parents or students have been identified as a close contact exposed to the virus at this time. However, if the Purchase District Health Department finds that anyone has been exposed to the virus, contact tracers will contact those individuals and provide instructions on what they should do.
The school district said it is following guidance from the health department, and cooperating with contact tracing efforts.
A Paducah Tilghman student tested positive for the virus last week, as well as a Clark Elementary student.
On Thursday, the district announced that a Paducah Head Start staff member tested positive as well.
The school district advises anyone with questions about COVID-19 to contact the Purchase District Health Department at 270-444-9631 or visit the state of Kentucky's COVID-19 website for more information.
Parents and guardians who have specific questions regarding COVID-19 and Paducah Public Schools can call Healthy at School Officer Amie Tooley at 270-444-5611 ext. 1020 or email her at amie.tooley@paducah.kyschools.us .