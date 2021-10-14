PADUCAH — Earlier this week we told you about a local artist offering white flags people can plant to honor those who have died because of COVID-19.
MORE DETAILS: Local artist offering flags to honor lives lost to COVID-19
When we first told you about the flags on Monday, only six had been planted.
Thursday, that number has grown to more than 50.
Some flags have personal inscriptions, like "In memory of Donie Watson, loving wife and mother, from Billy."
Another says "For Allen's brother and Mary's mom."
You can pick up a flag at Pinecone Gallery on North 7th Street. Artist Char Downs is offering the flags free of charge, and it's just a short walk to Madison Street, where the flags are being planted.