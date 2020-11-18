PADUCAH — Paducah Mayor-elect George Bray has confirmed to Local 6 that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Incoming Paducah City Commission members David Guess and Carol Gault have tested positive as well.
Bray tells Local 6 he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but that he is not experiencing symptoms of the illness it causes.
Guess says he has lost his sense of taste and smell — a common COVID-19 symptom — and has had an occasional low-grade fever, but is otherwise OK. Guess says he will continue to remain in isolation.
Gault announced her positive status in a Facebook post. The commissioner-elect shared details about her symptoms and encouraged others to take the virus seriously.
"My symptoms started mid week with what I assumed to be allergies and the makings of a migraine; Although the only difference was the level of fatigue," Gault writes. "I was extraordinarily tired. As the week progressed I became very ill with bouts of high fever and a constant head ache. By the time I received my results from the test, my sense of taste and smell were completely gone. Today, I still have extreme fatigue, no sense of taste or smell as well as very painful joint aches. Different than anything I have ever experienced before."
Gault encouraged others in the community to take "every precaution necessary" to keep themselves and their families safe.
"I have heard people mention the virus isn’t real, etc. I want to assure you, friends, It is a very real Illness. Please be so very cautious. To this day we still have no idea how or where I had exposure because I have a very small group of friends and family that I have seen during this whole pandemic," Gault writes. "Also, I have been careful to always mask up and wash my hands or use alcohol based sanitizer as frequently as possible. I have been to the grocery and restaurants but to date, none of the people I see regularly have been diagnosed positive."