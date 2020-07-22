PADUCAH — Another downtown Paducah business has closed temporarily because of COVID-19.
Wednesday, The Old Fashioned Cigar Bar in Paducah released a statement saying an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In the statement, which was shared to the cigar bar's Facebook page, the business says the employee hasn't worked there since July 11.
The statement says all other employees were tested Wednesday, and they are waiting to learn of their results.
The cigar bar — which is located at 217 Broadway St. — will be closed until those results come in, the statement says, and the business will be deep cleaned.
"We will reopen when we safely can," the statement says.