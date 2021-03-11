PADUCAH — The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic a year ago today. The novel coronavirus has impacted the world in ways we could have never imaged. That includes financial challenges.
The main financial challenge has been because of massive unemployment across the nation.
The Kentucky Center for Statistics reports that in McCracken County, 152 people filed unemployment claims in April of 2019. In April of 2020, a month into the pandemic, 5,036 claims were filed.
Local programs like Family Service Society saw a spike in need in our community as well. In 2019, it served 801 individuals for rent and utility assistance. In 2020, it served 2,558.
Family Service Society fills needs like food, medicine, dental and rent and utilities. Director Candace Melloy said rent and utility assistance tripled amid the pandemic.
"People have lost their jobs, or have pay cuts, or have their hours cut," Melloy said. "They're struggling to make sure their utilities are paid and their rent is paid."
For some, it's the first time they've ever had to ask for help from an organization. Some people who used to donate food are now needing the support.
"They're not happy that they have to ask for assistance,"Melloy said. They're disappointed in themselves. They feel like they've failed in some way, before they ever even come to us.
Family Service Society saw an increase of more than 100 families it served through its food assistance program from 2019 to 2020. The nonprofit says it wouldn't be able to continue to serve without the support of the community.
"They would say they haven't been impacted a huge amount financially by the pandemic," Melloy said. "So they wanted to donate their stimulus check, so they can help other folks who have been. And that's happened at least three times."
Melloy believes this community support brings hope during these challenging times.
So far, Family Service Society has already served 556 people for rent and utility assistance this year.
Melloy said the nonprofit will have some in-person fundraisers this year, and it needs community support to continue to serve throughout the pandemic.