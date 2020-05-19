These videos always bring a smile to your face. We're seeing drive-by celebrations more and more because of the social distancing recommendations necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the video above, you'll see a big turnout in Graves County this week to celebrate Lucas Whited's birthday. He turned four years old!
To celebrate, family and friends organized a parade, with Mayfield Graves County Fire and Rescue, Mayfield Police Department and Graves County Sheriff's Office vehicles driving by with sirens blaring.
A very excited Lucas welcomed the special birthday celebration.