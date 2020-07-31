CARBONALE, IL — Some Southern Illinois parents are speaking out about the possibility of their child care center closing.
The Alice Wright Early Childhood Center in Carbondale is closed because of the pandemic. It's part of the Carbondale Park District. During a recent board meeting, a few members expressed their support for closing the center. One parent, Lynn Kidd, said that will impact the whole community.
"Children shape our communities. We also know from research if they have proper child care, they can do better in school and life in general," said Kidd.
A few members of the board believe child care is not part of the mission of the park district, and it isn't economically feasible to keep it open because of the low number of kids who would have re-enrolled.
"I understand recreation is part of the mission. I think that having an interest in children and the families in our community should be an important part of the park district," said Kidd.
Parents believe now is not the time to discuss closing a child care facility, during a pandemic that already makes getting child care more difficult.
Park District President Carl Flowers said the pandemic has been hard on the park district, but historically, child care has been a priority for the board.
"We want to serve the residents of Carbondale as much as we can," said Flowers.
Kidd just wants to make sure parents' voices are heard and taxpayers know what's going on.
"Moving forward from this pandemic, we are going to need to know we have a safe, comfortable place to send our children," said Kidd.
A decision has not been made regarding the possible closure. The board plans to have another meeting on Aug. 10.