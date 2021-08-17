PADUCAH — Parents in a local elementary school came together with an idea to make the return to school easier for their children, especially amid the ongoing COVID-19 case spike. They donated picnic tables to Clark Elementary School. Now, students can eat lunch and have some classes outside.
Dr. Van Meeks, a local pediatrician and internal medicine physician, spearheaded the idea. She's also a parent of child who attends Clark Elementary School. Meeks donated 18 picnic tables to the school. She declined to appear on camera, but she tells us she hopes the tables help decrease the spread of COVID-19.
"I realized that lunch would be the main source of illness, exposure and need for quarantine. The school needed more room to space kids out during this vulnerable time," Meeks says. "I thought a good solution would be to have some kids be able to eat outside and enjoy some fresh air and vitamin D!"
On Tuesday afternoon, parents were at Clark Elementary setting up the tables. Some are made out of plastic, so they just needed to be assembled. Others were built from scratch with wood.
Parents asked Principal Nick Dietrich about the idea last week.
"They contacted one of our teachers, who talked to me about it. They asked if they could bring tables and if would be something that we could use. Of course, we said of course, and we'll find a use for them," says Dietrich.
The idea quickly became a reality.
"It kind of just grew from there so quickly. We told them we can use as much as you can do, and now we have e whole team of people putting together tables so we can sit a lot of kids out here," Dietrich says.
Dietrich says the picnic tables are just one action the school is taking to keep students safe. Along with the custodial and teaching staff sanitizing, students will have a scheduled time to be in the hallways. This is to prevent overcrowding.
"In order to prevent six or seven classes in the hallway at the same time, we have a restroom schedule to keep the overcrowding of the hallways to a minimum," Dietrich said.
Another local physician, Dr. Allison Rains, is one of the parents who helped organize the plan. The parents' help won't stop at building the tables.
"There's a three-hour block for lunch each day, so mothers have volunteered to monitor the kids outside. They've each given one day a week that they're going to be here during that time period to watch the kids," Rains said.
Rains also hopes the picnic tables at Clark Elementary will inspire the rest of the community to adopt outdoor lunch seating at other schools.
"Ultimately, we want to keep our kids safe. We want to keep them in school. I think this is the best way to do it," Rains said.
She's just happy to see the community coming together, especially for the kids. The outdoor seating area will hold 75 to 100 kids. Teachers are also going to use the picnic tables as outdoor classrooms.