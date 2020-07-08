CARBONDALE, IL — Playgrounds are open in Carbondale, Illinois, but parents are being cautious. The Carbondale Park District reopened playgrounds late last week.
With many still working from home, Carbondale parents like Maggie Taylor were relieved to have the playgrounds reopen after months of her kids playing indoors.
"It's really important for the kids to be physically active, because they're going to wrestle in the house and they have this pent up energy that they can't get out," said Taylor.
She said parents and kids have to rethink the way they play. "It's nice the parks are open, but there is still that fear that we need to constantly put hand sanitizer on and don't touch anything," said Taylor.
Carbondale Park District Executive Director Kathy Renfro said she understands how important outdoor play is for kids' mental and emotional health.
"We know how important that is to get outside and move around. Certainly for your physical health, but for your social and emotional health going to the park is a great benefit," said Renfro.
The park district is encouraging kids to play safe by social distancing. Some parents also brought masks for their kids and lots of hand sanitizer.
"If the park is too crowded, then we won't stop. Just making sure that it's not overpopulated with a ton of kids, so they have room to spread out," said Taylor.
Park district staff will be periodically cleaning the playground equipment. The park district suggests people practice all the safety guidelines recommended by public health officials.