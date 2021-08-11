HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — In Hickman County, Kentucky, Wednesday night, school district leaders held a special called meeting to discuss their return to school plan.
Many parents spoke, expressing their displeasure with the governor's executive order requiring masks in schools.
One parent said he believes Beshear is overstepping his authority with the latest mandate.
"I'm done. I think everybody here is done. We've been pushed and pushed and pushed. It's not about the masks. I'm not a scientist, and I'm certainly not a doctor. The masks work, the masks don't work — I have no idea. The vaccine works, the vaccine doesn't — I have no idea. It's about the mandate. We will not be mandated to anymore," the man said.
At times things got tense between Superintendent Casey Henderson and parents, with parents voicing their concerns that they don't feel like they're being heard.
"We are trying to do our very best to work through the executive order that's come down," the superintendent said.
"We just want an answer, an answer to our question," a man at the meeting said.
"I understand. I understand that," Henderson said.
"I don't think you do, Casey," the man replied.
"I do. I assure you I do," Henderson said.
"We voted y'all in. Stand with us, or we can vote somebody else in," the man demanded.
The school district says its looking into litigation to get around the governor's executive order. Similarly, Marshall County Schools has scheduled a special called school board meeting to approve a COVID-19 mitigation plan it intends to follow, rather than the state's mask mandate.
Hickman County is in the COVID-19 orange zone according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, meaning there's substantial COVID-19 transmission in the community.