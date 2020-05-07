JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Gov. Mike Parson says he's proud of how Missourians are handling businesses in the state reopening. He says people are using common sense and businesses are taking extra precautions to keep staff and customers healthy and safe.
He also says he's impressed with how innovative businesses have become by offering curbside pickup and using other means to continue serving the public.
During Thursday's COVID-19 briefing, Parson says health officials are seeing a noticeable curve flattening in St. Louis, which was a hotspot for COVID-19 cases. He says more than 100,000 people in the area have been tested, and 90% of those tests came back negative.
However, Parson says the work isn't done until a vaccine is developed. He selected a manufacturing facility in Chesterfield for vaccine production. Parson says human trials started this week.
The head of the facility broke down how the RNA-based vaccine production process will work. If candidates are showing signs of success, the facility can start developing the vaccine. Many pharmaceutical companies are working diligently to discover, study and manufacture treatment against the coronavirus.
Missouri is reporting a total of 9,341 cases of COVID-19 and 418 coronavirus-related deaths as of Thursday. Parson says the vast majority of cases in the state have recovered or are currently recovering.