PADUCAH — Health care leaders are concerned at how rapidly COVID-19 is spreading, especially among those who can't get vaccinated, like kids younger than 12.
The Purchase District Health Department announced 39 people under the age of 17 have tested positive in McCracken County as of Friday. The youngest is 2 years old. That makes controlling the spread of the virus tough, especially with kids going back to school. One local pediatrician says, because of that, there are still many unknowns.
Dr. David Schell is a pediatrician at Baptist Health Paducah.
"We can't vaccinate right now less than 12. Those children going to school are at somewhat more risk of contracting the virus. Until we can vaccinate, it's going to be difficult to control it," Schell says.
Parents of kids under 12 are encouraged to continue practicing coronavirus safety measure.
"The things everybody’s heard but not everybody does is social distancing, washing hands and wearing a mask," Dr. Schell says. "And I know wearing the mask is not popular, but it’s one more thing we can do to hopefully stem the increase in the virus’ spread."
Schell encourages those who are old enough, to get the vaccine.
"The only way this country is going to whip is virus so to speak is through vaccination, and that's why it's so important for everybody to get vaccinated that is able to do so," Schell says.
Schools are required to report positive cases to their local health department. McCracken County Schools reported 26 new cases Friday. There are four new cases in Marshall County Schools.