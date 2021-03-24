WEST KENTUCKY — The Pennyrile District Health Department is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone ages 18 and up.
The state of Kentucky will officially open eligibility to everyone age 16 and up on April 12, but the health department is expanding eligibility for the counties it serves early. Those counties include Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon and Trigg.
Whether an individual vaccine provider is able to administer doses to those 18 and up or to those 16 and up depends on which vaccine the provider is administering. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people ages 16 and up. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for individuals ages 18 and up. The Pennyrile District Health Department has the Moderna vaccine.
In particular, Pennyrile District Health Education and Community Outreach Coordinator Grace Donaldson says the health department has 100 doses available it its Crittenden County location, and needs to have appointments filled Thursday. But, this eligibility expansion is across all Pennyrile counties.
To make an appointment online, visit pennyrilehealth.org. People who live in Pennyrile counties can also make appointments at their local health departments. Those phone numbers include:
- Caldwell: 270-365-6571, ext. 0
- Crittenden: 270-965-5215
- Livingston: 270-928-2193, ext. 1
- Lyon: 270-388-9763, ext. 1
- Trigg: 270-522-8121, ext. 1
Speaking with Local 6 Wednesday evening, Donaldson said people can call the health department starting at 8 a.m. Thursday to make appointments.
