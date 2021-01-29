LYON COUNTY, KY — In early January, Lyon County vaccinated 240 people in about five hours. They had enough doses to begin vaccinating people 70 and older. Now, they and the other counties served by the Pennyrile District Health Department are set to give those people their second dose of the vaccine next week.
"The second dose is what we call the booster shot, so it ramps up your immune system to be able to respond," says Grace Donaldson with the Pennyrile District Health Department.
Donaldson says the second shot can be a different experience for some people.
"Some people have had side effects with the first dose, but we've seen a majority of the side effects with the second dose," says Donaldson.
The shots being administered next week are only for the people who got the first dose earlier in January. Everyone getting the second shot next week will be getting it at the time their scheduled to come.
Lyon County is ready to give more doses out after they give the second doses next week. Judge Executive Wade White and other local leaders have put a regional vaccine plan together. White says their plan would distribute a thousand doses a day at Lee S Jones Park.
White says the county submitted its plan to the state several times, but they were ultimately not included as a distribution site. Gov. Andy Beshear announced four regional vaccine sites Thursday. The closest regional distribution sites the state announced are in Paducah, which is a 45 minuet to hour drive.
"It was more of a disappointment knowing that we do have a plan. We're ready to go. All we need is the vaccine and people could be getting their shots tomorrow," says White.
White says it's problematic that seniors in his county who are at the most risk for COVID-19 are expected to drive a long distance to either Paducah or Hopkinsville to get a vaccine.
"I don't see why we need to wait for other areas to come up with a plan and put it into motion when we've been ready for 30 days now," says White.
White and the other judge executives from Pennyrile District counties signed a resolution on Friday to ask Beshear to let them be a regional vaccine distribution site.
Beshear said there will be more regional vaccine sites announced in the coming weeks. White says they have not been given any indication that they will be a part of that though.