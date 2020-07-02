CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Park District will reopen playgrounds on Friday, with an indoor pool facility and a childcare facility reopening later this month.
The parks district says it will reopen playgrounds on July 3. Then, on July 15, the LIFE Center indoor pool and Kids Korner Childcare facility will reopen on Wednesday, July 15. Restrictions will be in place due to the continued threat of COVID-19.
When playgrounds reopen on Friday, restrooms and water fountains at those playgrounds will be closed to the public. Guests are advised to practice social distancing with people who are not from their own household. The parks district says basketball courts and the soccer, softball, and baseball fields will remain closed, and the Splash Park will not reopen for the 2020 swim season.
When the LIFE Center Indoor Pool reopens, lap swimming and fitness classes will be available by reservation. For more information or to make a reservation, visit the parks district website or call 618-549-4222.
When Kids Korner Childcare reopens, it will be open to a limited number of participants to help provide social distancing. Parents and guardians can call 618-457-7356 or email at kidskorner@clearwave.com for more information.