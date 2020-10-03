BETHESDA, MD (NBC News) — President Donald Trump tweeted from his hospital bed Saturday that he is "feeling well" after testing positive for COVID-19.
He wrote: "Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!! Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!"
Three members of the president's medical team said Saturday he is doing well, and that he has not had a fever since Friday.
But earlier, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the president went through a "very concerning" period on Friday, and that the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care.
And the Associated Press is reporting that a source tells them that the president was given supplemental oxygen Friday morning before he went to the hospital, although staff insisted he had only mild symptoms.
Dr. Sean Conley, the president's personal physician, said the president is doing "very well" and is not currently on supplemental oxygen, though he dodged reporters' questions regarding if the president had ever been on supplemental oxygen.
"At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress that he has made. Thursday he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue, all of which are resolving,” Conley said.
NBC’s Peter Alexander reports that a source familiar with the president's condition says some of the president's vital signs on Friday morning were early indicators of the potential for progression beyond mild illness.
Another doctor on the president's team, Col. Sean Dooley, MD, said the president is in good spirits Saturday.
"He's in exceptionally good spirits, and in fact as we were completing our multi-disciplinary rounds this morning, the quote he left us with was, 'I feel like I could walk out of here today.' And that was a very encouraging comment from the president," Dooley said.
The third doctor at Saturday morning's news briefing on the president's condition, Dr. Brian Garibaldi, spoke about the experimental antibody treatment Trump was given before he was taken to the hospital.
"About 48 hours ago, the president received a special antibody therapy directed against the coronavirus, and we're working very closely with the companies and monitoring him in terms of that outcome. Yesterday evening, he received his first dose of IV remdesivir, and our plan is to continue a five-day treatment course for remdesivir."
Garibaldi said the plan for the president's day Saturday is "to encourage him to eat, to drink, to stay hydrated, to be up out of bed and to be working and doing the things that he needs to do to get well."