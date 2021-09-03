SPRINGFIELD, IL — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has extended the COVID-19 vaccine deadline for health care and education facilities at the request of hospital and school leaders, the state announced Friday.
The deadline for initial vaccine doses for all health care workers, P-12 teachers and staff, and higher education personnel and students was set for Sept. 5. But, Pritzker's office announced Friday, that deadline has been extended two weeks to Sept. 19.
The governor signed an executive order extending the deadline at the request of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association, the Illinois Education Association, the Illinois Federation of Teachers, the Illinois Association of School Administrators and the Illinois Principals Association.
"While hospitals and schools move forward in good faith, this extension ensures they are prepared to meet this requirement to better protect our most vulnerable residents and children who are not yet eligible to get vaccinated," Pritzker said in a statement Friday afternoon.
Under the governor's order, those who receive two-dose COVID-19 vaccinations must receive their second dose by 30 days after their first dose. The extension gives schools and health care providers more time to meet the deadline for the first dose, and more time to put additional testing protocols in place for those who are unable or unwilling to get vaccinated.
"Even as our hospitals and schools are taking the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the testing and accountability measures mandated in Executive Order 2021-22, we recognize that some institutions will need additional time in which to establish procedures that will guarantee they are compliant," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "Our primary goal is to make sure that healthcare workers, education employees and students are protected, along with their families and communities, and this extension will help us achieve that goal."