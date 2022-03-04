Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made more changes to his COVID-19 executive order. Friday, he lifted school exclusion requirements. That means schools will shift back to the ordinary process of handling infectious diseases.
Pritzker says schools should still follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to confirmed and possible COVID-19 exposures.
“As we move forward in our fight against COVID-19, schools should continue to look to their local health departments, IDPH and the CDC for guidance in dealing with this virus as they do for all communicable diseases,” Pritzker said in a statement. “By getting vaccinated and staying home when sick or when deemed necessary by local health departments, school communities can help ensure their classrooms are a safe place for all.”
Outgoing Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike noted that more tools are available now than ever before in the COVID-19 fight, including vaccines, treatments and masks.
"With almost half of the entire Illinois population not only vaccinated, but boosted and up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, as well as high levels of population immunity from both vaccination and infections, the risk of outbreaks causing severe illness is reduced," Ezike said in a statement. :In-person learning is important for the social, emotional, and mental health of students, and schools should continue to work with their local health departments to assess risks and implement mitigations as needed to protect their students and staff.”
