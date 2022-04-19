Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has lifted the state mask mandate for public transportation, public transit hubs and airports following a federal court ruling lifting the Biden administration's public transportation mask mandate.
The governor's office says Pritzker's pandemic executive order will be amended to reflect the changes. However, local governments still have the right to establish their own rules, Pritzker's office says.
“I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable,” Pritzker said in a statement released Tuesday. “I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”
Acting Illinois Department of Public Health Director Amaal Tokars says the agency is still closely monitoring COVID-19 conditions throughout the state and working with local health departments to keep the public informed.
"The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to remain up-to-date on your vaccinations, and that includes booster shots, especially for those who are at risk for more severe health outcomes," Tokars said in a statement.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you, visit vaccines.gov.