Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the omicron variant is subsiding in Illinois, and if cases continue to trend in the right direction, the state will lift its indoor mask requirement on Monday, Feb. 28.
Pritzker said state leaders do expect downward sloping COVID-19 trends to continue in the coming days.
The governor said federal and local mask requirements will still apply, and businesses and organizations can continue to require masks within their facilities.
Additionally, Pritzker said schools need more time before mask requirements can be lifted in those environments.
“Remember that our goal is to maintain a healthy in person learning environment for kids, teachers and staff and to protect all parents and grandparents who interact with our schools and to avoid adaptive pauses and remote learning," Pritzker said.
Last week, a judge issued a restraining order that prevents some districts from enforcing the school mask requirement. The state's attorney general has filed an appeal of that ruling.
While masks will not be required generally, there are some locations where the requirement will remain in place. That includes health care settings, long-term care facilities, congregate settings such as prisons and shelters, daycare facilities and on public transportation. The transportation requirement is a federal one, and it includes airports, planes, trains, buses, etc. Click here for more details.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said when the state's indoor mask requirement is lifted, masks will still be recommended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. She said wearing masks helps protect people with underlying health conditions, and those who don't have those conditions can wear them to protect those who do. "Similarly, if you find yourself in a crowded, indoor setting, a mask can still help protect you," she said.
"COVID is not gone, and won't be gone on February 28th, so we're going to continue to find ways to live with the virus. Our path forward includes keeping these tools that we've been talking about close — and that's the masks and the vaccines and testing, creating safer settings through better ventilation. We can do all these things, and we can co-exist with COVID," Ezike said.
As for why the indoor mask mandate will be lifted despite the fact that they are still recommended, Pritzker pointed to the state's vaccination rate and signs that the latest surge is on the decline.
The governor said 75.7% of Illinois residents have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and that the state has the best vaccination rate in the Midwest for those ages 17 and younger.
Regarding hospitals, Pritzker said 20% of intensive care unit beds in the state are now available, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have been declining quickly.
“We are now seeing the fastest rate of decline in our COVID-19 hospitalization metrics since the pandemic began," Pritzker said.
Speaking about his intention to announce an end-date for the mask mandate earlier Wednesday, Pritzker said "We've seen these numbers peak at about 7,400 hospitalizations and heading downward significantly. We're now, I think, under 2,500 hospitalizations, so that's almost a third of where we were at the peak and heading even further downward."