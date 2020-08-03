PADUCAH — In Washington, congressional leaders are still debating details of the next federal stimulus package. While they do that, millions of Americans will go without the $600 bonus in federal unemployment benefits that came with the first package.
"Still waiting," 'Way too much" and "How am I supposed to eat?" are just some of the words commenters on Facebook used to describe their thoughts the $600 unemployment benefits bonus expiring.
While Congress negotiates extending the program, some people, like Lele Garnett, are terrified. "I have been working at my job for 17 years at same place," she commented. Despite that, she said, she can't go back to work.
Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said a time crunch could be clouding judgments in Washington.
"Proper thing to do is to step back wait a few weeks to see if in fact the unemployment rate doesn't go down," Comer said. "If it does remain high, then we step in and talk about stimulus."
Comer said he doesn't agree with House Democrats' proposal to continue with the $600 unemployment payments
No data has been published about how many people refused to go back to work despite being called back.
Comer said he has anecdotal evidence.
"There are many, many people in America whose jobs are there and their employers are trying to get them to go back to work, but they're refusing because they're drawing unemployment," Comer said.
Kentucky's unemployment website says that's fraud. There are some exceptions, such as if you can prove your employer cannot keep you safe from COVID-19. However, if you make that claim, your employer can challenge your assertions.
If Congress does not allocate more money to the federal unemployment payments, the maximum state unemployment benefits you can receive in Kentucky is $552 a week.
Comer says essential workers haven't had enough attention during this pandemic. He wants to see a payroll tax cut in the new stimulus bill. Democrats have already said that's not on the table.
Opinions regarding how much money should be given varies mostly across party lines. Republican, Democrat, or other, the whole country is watching.