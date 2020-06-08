GRAND RIVERS, KY — Protesters held a rally in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, Monday night.
They started by laying on the ground, then marched down the street.
They chanted and demanded justice for those killed because of police brutality.
GRAND RIVERS, KY — Protesters held a rally in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, Monday night.
They started by laying on the ground, then marched down the street.
They chanted and demanded justice for those killed because of police brutality.
Web and social media editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.