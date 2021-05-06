Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois is on track to move into phase 5 of the state's reopening plan by June 11. That means all sectors of the economy will be able to reopen. Phase 5 also allows large gatherings of all sizes to resume, meaning conventions, festivals and other major events can be held.
In the meantime, the state will move into its "bridge to phase 5" plan starting May 14, to transition from phase 4 to phase 5.
The bridge phase includes allowing many businesses to open up to 60% capacity, include dining, health and fitness, offices, personal care, retail and service counter spaces, amusement parks, film production, museums, spectator events, theaters and performing arts spaces and zoos.
Additionally, the bridge phase allows festivals and other general admission outdoor events to operate with 30 people per 1,000-square-feet. It allows flea and farmers markets to operate indoors with 15 people per 1,000-square-feet and outdoors with 30 people per 1,000-square-feet. Meetings, conferences and conventions can operate with the lesser of 1,000 people or 60% capacity. Recreation can operate with the lesser of either 100 people or 50% of capacity indoors and maximum groups of 100 people outdoors, with multiple groups allowed. Social events can take place with 250 people indoors or 500 people outdoors.
When the state moves into phase 5, all capacity limits will be lifted, but Pritzker says Illinois will continue to follow mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and businesses will still have health and hygiene practices in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"This good news comes with a caveat," Pritzker says. "We have all seen throughout this pandemic that this virus and its variants have proven to be unpredictable. Metrics that look strong today are far from a guarantee of how things will look a week, two weeks, a month from now. We saw that last August and again in March."
“What we do know is we have tools in our arsenal, like vaccinations and wearing masks, that if we all use them, have proven extremely effective," he said.
Download the document below to view a table from the state outlining capacity differences for phase 4, the bridge phase and phase 5.