JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department reported 87 new cases in the southern Illinois county Thursday, a new one-day record.
That's not the only record-setting factor the health department is warning the public about. Issuing a public health alert Thursday, the Jackson County Health Department said, since Nov. 1, the county has averaged 52% more daily cases than it had during its previous coronavirus peak. The county's positivity rate has risen 42% since Nov. 1, the health department said, and about 1,000 people in the county are currently in isolation with the virus or quarantined because of potential exposure.
The health department also warned that more COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Jackson County than ever before, and health care facilities of all kinds are facing staff shortages because of isolation and quarantine issues.
In the public health alert, the health department advises Jackson County residents and visitors "immediately and consistently" take the following actions:
- Stay home as much as possible. Only go out for work or essential items, if possible.
- Avoid parties and gatherings of all sizes. Crowds are an ideal environment for spreading COVID-19.
- Keep at least 6 feet of space between yourself and others as much as possible.
- Wear a face mask when around others. The latest research shows cloth masks protect the wearer, as well as others.
- Stay home if you are sick, even if you only have mild symptoms. Get tested. Self-isolate while awaiting test results. Stay home if on isolation or quarantine.
- Workplaces should follow all guidance published by IDPH and DCEO, as well as the Restore Illinois Resurgence Mitigations.
- Return calls to public health officials and follow their instructions.
The cases reported Thursday include two girls and two boys under 10, one girl and three boys in their preteens, four girls and 19 boys in their teens, seven men and 10 women in their 20s, eight woman and seven men in their 30s, four women and five men in their 40s, a woman in her 50s, four men and three women in their 60s, and seven men in their 70s.
The health department said 395 active cases are currently being managed, which is another record high for the county.
To date, Jackson County has had 2,077 total cases, including 28 deaths. So far, 1,654 people have been released from isolation in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The health department reminds residents that two providers are conducting COVID-19 testing in Jackson County: Southern Illinois Healthcare, which can be reached at 1-844-988-7800, and Shawnee Health Service, which can be reached at 618-519-9200.