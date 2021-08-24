booster shots

All Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) Health Centers are now administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

To be eligible for a booster at this time you must be immunocompromised and fall under one of these categories:

  • Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;
  • Received an organ transplant and am taking medicine to suppress my immune system;
  • Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or am taking medicine to suppress the immune system;
  • Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, WiskottAldrich syndrome);
  • Advanced or untreated HIV infection;
  • Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress my immune response.

Below is a listing of PDHD health centers and information regarding that locations plan for administering boosters.

Your second dose must be at least 28 days prior to your booster. PDHD is still administering J&J and Moderna vaccines. They are also offering free COVID-19 testing at 916 Kentucky Ave, Paducah.