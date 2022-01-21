Purchase District Health Department

PADUCAH — The Purchase District Health Department says it was notified of 1,927 new COVID-19 cases in its five-county region over the past week, including 1,545 in McCracken County alone. 

The cases confirmed between Jan. 12 and Jan. 20 also include 150 in Ballard County, 88 in Fulton County, 73 in Hickman County and 71 in Carlisle County.  

Judging by the number of active cases the health department has listed in each county, not all of the cases confirmed this week are still considered to be active. 

The health department says 1,266 active cases are being tracked in McCracken County. The health department also reports 122 active cases in Ballard County, 69 in Hickman County, 61 in Carlisle County and 57 in Fulton County. 

PDHD reports nine hospitalized COVID-19 patients in McCracken County, and no hospitalized cases in its other four counties. 

The table below shows total number of cases recorded in each county since COVID-19 testing began, and the number of novel coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in each county. 

Ballard

Carlisle

Fulton

Hickman

McCracken

TOTAL

1,628

1,095

896

890

15,495

DECEASED

24

10

19

20

192