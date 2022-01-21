PADUCAH — The Purchase District Health Department says it was notified of 1,927 new COVID-19 cases in its five-county region over the past week, including 1,545 in McCracken County alone.
The cases confirmed between Jan. 12 and Jan. 20 also include 150 in Ballard County, 88 in Fulton County, 73 in Hickman County and 71 in Carlisle County.
Judging by the number of active cases the health department has listed in each county, not all of the cases confirmed this week are still considered to be active.
The health department says 1,266 active cases are being tracked in McCracken County. The health department also reports 122 active cases in Ballard County, 69 in Hickman County, 61 in Carlisle County and 57 in Fulton County.
PDHD reports nine hospitalized COVID-19 patients in McCracken County, and no hospitalized cases in its other four counties.
The table below shows total number of cases recorded in each county since COVID-19 testing began, and the number of novel coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in each county.
Ballard
Carlisle
Fulton
Hickman
McCracken
TOTAL
1,628
1,095
896
890
15,495
DECEASED
24
10
19
20
192