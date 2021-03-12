PADUCAH — The Purchase District Health Department is encouraging people in its five-county region who are 60 or older and have not registered for its COVID-19 vaccine list to sign up starting Monday.
The health department is continuing to prioritize that age group, as well as people who fall under Kentucky's 1A and 1B vaccine phases. In a news release sent Friday, the health department says 91% of people who have died from COVID-19 were 60 or older.
Health department staff have contacted everyone already on their list in the 60-plus age range. If you are within that age range, live in the Purchase District and you haven't registered through the Purchase District Health Department yet, you can call your county's health center starting Monday, March 15, to be added to the vaccine list. The health department warns that call volumes are expected to be high.
The phone numbers for each county health center are:
McCracken County — 270-444-5170.
Ballard County — 270-665-5432.
Carlisle County — 270-628-5431.
Fulton County — 270-236-2825.
Hickman County — 270-653-6110.
In Paducah, the two mass vaccination sites are moving into phase 1C, which includes the 60-plus age range.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital's mass vaccination site began scheduling vaccine appoints specifically for people ages 60 and up on Thursday. To schedule an appointment through that site, call 866-624-0366. The phone line operates from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Baptist Health Paducah's mass vaccination site will begin scheduling appointments for everyone in phase 1C — including those 60 and older, essential workers and people ages 16 and up who have medical conditions that do or could increase their risk of serious illness — starting Monday, March 15. While the hospital is scheduling vaccine appointments for all phase 1C groups, it is prioritizing those 60 and older first. To schedule a vaccine through that site, visit scheduleyourvaccine.com.
Various pharmacies in the Purchase District are also COVID-19 vaccine providers. Click here for more information on vaccine locations in the Local 6 area.