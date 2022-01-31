When people use at-home COVID-19 tests, those results are not reported to the health department, which means those numbers are not included in state and federal data. To help track those cases, the Purchase District Health Department has created a self-reporting form.
People in the five-county region the Purchase District Health Department covers who test positive for COVID-19 at home can use the online form to report their case, PDHD announced Monday. Reporting a positive result from an at-home test helps health officials in their pandemic response planning. It also helps accurately track cases in the community.
People can also use the form to request written documentation on reportable tests. The health department says it is not able to provide written documentation for at-home tests, but some at-home tests generate documentation that can be shared with others.
In a news release about the new form, the health department asks everyone who tests positive to self-isolate and notify people they've been in close contact with. The health department also reminds those who live in its district — which includes Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and McCracken counties — that free, drive-up testing is available at its McCracken County location, which is at 916 Kentucky Ave. in Paducah. To see the drive-up testing schedule for February, visit purchasehealth.org/covid-testing.
The calendar also includes information about when testing will be available at the health department's other locations, and dates and locations for COVID-19 vaccination. The drive-up location in Paducah offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. McCracken County residents can call the health department to schedule a Pfizer vaccination. People in Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton or Hickman counties can call their county's health department location to schedule a vaccine appointment for any of the three vaccines available.
In the news release, the health department also notes that it will begin to prioritize the calls it makes to notify people of positive COVID-19 test results from its testing events; school-age children and hospitalizations will be called first.
To use the self-reporting form, visit purchasehealth.org/report. To see PDHD's guidance for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine, visit purchasehealth.org/coronavirus-2019/.