PADUCAH — The Purchase District Health Department is continuing to vaccinate health care workers and first responders against COVID-19.
The district health department is also making plans to vaccinate those 70 and older, who are in the next group on the state's priority list.
While mental health worker Mark Hurt is getting the COVID-19 vaccine, his 92 year old mother is anxiously waiting for hers.
"She knows that she has to wear a mask for all these months, and hasn't been able to get out and do a lot of the things that she's wanted to, and that hopefully this will make it where she can," Hurt says. "You know, she's pretty active for her age, so this will make it so that she can do some things that she prefers."
Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department said when the department starts vaccinating those 70 and older, it will use a scheduling system in which people will sign up for appointment times via email.
Koster said vaccine supply is limited, and the Purchase District is larger — covering five counties. Smaller health departments are able to vaccinate the next phase of people because they may serve fewer people over a smaller area. Koster believes a vaccination scheduling system will be more organized for the elderly.
"Frustration, and you don't even know if you're going to be able to get vaccinated, because you may run out of vaccine," Koster said. "So it's a whole lot more considerate of the population if we do a scheduling process."
Koster hopes to start vaccinating those 70 and older in three weeks. To do that, the health department has to get more doses.
The public health director said the health department reached out to Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack to accelerate the vaccine doses distributed to his department. In addition to the email system, older adults will be able to schedule a vaccination by phone.
