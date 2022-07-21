WEST KENTUCKY — The omicron BA.5 sub-variant is dominating among COVID-19 cases in the United States.
It’s caused 78% of new infections across the country last week. That’s up from 69% the week before, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The rise over the past three months has corresponded to an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the US and Europe.
It’s also driving a wave of breakthrough infections and reinfections.
This comes as the Purchase District Health Department released the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the counties it serves over the past week, July 14-20.
Ballard County saw 19 new cases. Carlisle County saw 12. Fulton County saw 27 new cases. Hickman County saw 10.
McCracken had 186 cases, bringing the total number of new cases in the Purchase District to 254.
We spoke with Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster about BA.5 and the latest numbers.
He said that while the numbers locally are stabilizing and not seeing much of a spike, he advises people to test for COVID-19 before taking part in large indoor gatherings, just to be safe.
"If you plan on going to a large indoor event, then I would recommend that you do a home test to yourself to see if you have COVID or not, even if you don’t have any symptoms,” he said. “Because, you know, a lot of people don't have symptoms and they get around other people, and people get COVID from them."
As a reminder, the CDC recommends wearing masks indoors for counties in the red.