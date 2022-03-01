Purchase District Health Department

The Purchase District Health Department has announced PCR testing and COVID-19 vaccination sites for the month of March.

Vaccine and testing sites will be available Monday through Friday with times varying depending on location and date.

The health department is offering J&J and Moderna vaccines. Those who want a Pfizer vaccine can get one from the McCracken County Health Department by appointment only.

Covid testing is for people 12 and older, and results take 2-3 days.

The health center has also changed their health protocols for March, for the latest on those updated protocols visit the Jackson Purchase District Health Department website.

Download PDF March Testing Calendar