The Purchase District Health Department has announced PCR testing and COVID-19 vaccination sites for the month of March.
Vaccine and testing sites will be available Monday through Friday with times varying depending on location and date.
The health department is offering J&J and Moderna vaccines. Those who want a Pfizer vaccine can get one from the McCracken County Health Department by appointment only.
Covid testing is for people 12 and older, and results take 2-3 days.
The health center has also changed their health protocols for March, for the latest on those updated protocols visit the Jackson Purchase District Health Department website.