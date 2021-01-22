MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department has reported 275 cases in its five-county region this week, with the largest number of cases reported in McCracken County.
In McCracken County, the health department reported 186 cases this week, including 54 Friday, 69 Thursday, 23 Wednesday, 23 Tuesday and 17 Monday.
The county with the second highest number of cases was Fulton, where the health department reported 48 cases this week, including 10 Friday, six Thursday, 11 Wednesday, 12 Tuesday and nine Monday.
The health department reported 13 cases in Ballard County, including three Friday, five Thursday, two Wednesday, two Tuesday and one Monday.
In Carlisle County, 12 cases were reported this week, including two Friday, seven Thursday, one Wednesday, one Tuesday and one Monday.
Hickman County had 16 cases this week, including four Friday, three Thursday, four Wednesday, four Tuesday and one Monday.
Health department officials met with local city and county leaders this week to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans. Communities across the state and the country are working to secure locations for mass vaccination sites and to secure doses, faced with supply shortages.
Friday, the health department released a table showing the number of vaccine doses administered in the district so far by county.
Vaccinations Administered by County
Ballard
Carlisle
Fulton
Hickman
McCracken
TOTAL
184
149
104
130
5,073
The health department also released the table below, which shows the total number of cases each county has recorded since testing for the virus began, the number active cases in each county as of Friday, the number of people hospitalized in each county and the number of virus-related deaths in each county.
Ballard
Carlisle
Fulton
Hickman
McCracken
TOTAL
494
506
395
362
4936
ACTIVE
38
34
18
19
360
HOSPITALIZED
4
3
2
1
23
DECEASED
6
3
11
11
86
Download the document below to read the health department's vaccine plan. Visit purchasehealth.org to register to be vaccinated, so the health department can contact you to make an appointment once doses are available for the vaccine phase you belong in.