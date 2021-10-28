The Purchase District Health Department has announced it will begin administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 boosters to those eligible on Nov. 1.
The health department says third doses will be administered at no cost. They will be paid for either through insurance or a state program for uninsured people.
PDHD covers Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and McCracken counties. The health department released the following hours and instructions for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccination:
- Ballard: Vaccinations are by appointment only. Call 270-665-5432.
- Carlisle: Vaccinations are by appointment only. Call 270-628-5431.
- Fulton: Appointments are preferred. Fulton city location only: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 270-472-1982. Staff will go to your vehicle to administer the vaccination if you have a disability and require accommodation. If that accommodation is needed, inform the health department staff when calling to make an appointment.
- Hickman: Vaccinations are by appointment only. Call 270-653-6110. On Nov. 9 ONLY, vaccination will be available via drive-up on location, with no appointment needed.
- McCracken: The schedule will vary. Visit purchasehealth.org to find the most up-to-date schedule. The health department cautions that wait times should be expected. When vaccines are administered via drive-up, no appointment is needed. Those visiting the health department to be vaccinated via drive-up should drive to the tent in the parking lot behind the health department at 916 Kentucky Ave. in Paducah. When vaccines are administered in the clinic, appointments are preferred. Call 270-444-9625 to make an appointment.
The health department also provided a refresher on who is eligible for boosters/third doses:
J&J booster eligibility:
- It's available two months after initial immunization.
- Those ages 18 and up are eligible.
- It is recommended that you receive the same vaccine as you did initially, but mix and match is allowed.
Moderna booster eligibility:
- Boosters should be given at least six months after full vaccination.
- Ages 65 and older are eligible.
- Ages 18-64 who have underlying health conditions or are at high risk for occupational or institutional exposure are also eligible.
- It is recommended that you receive the same vaccine as you did initially, but mix and match is allowed.
Moderna third dose for immunocompromised eligibility:
- The third shot should be at least 28 days after full vaccination.
- It's for those who are receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
- Those who have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress their immune system.
- Those who have received a stem cell transplant within the past two years or are taking medicine to suppress their immune system.
- Those who have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.
- Those with an advanced or untreated HIV infection.
- Those receiving active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress my immune response.
The health department also wants to remind the community that it offers free, drive-up COVID-19 testing for those 12 and older. The schedule varies, and the most up-to-date version can be found at purchasehealth.org. Health department personnel will call those who are tested to give them their results. The drive-up location is at the Paducah health center on Kentucky Avenue.
Additionally, testing will be provided at other locations from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the following days:
- Nov. 4 at the Fulton City Health Center.
- Nov. 9 at the Hickman County Health Center.
- Nov. 16 at the Ballard County Health Center.
- Nov. 30 at the Ballard County Health Center.