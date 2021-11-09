The Purchase District Health Department says it will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines — including boosters and the version for kids ages 5 to 11 — at all of its clinic's on Nov. 15.
As with other COVID-19 vaccines offered in PDHD clinics, Pfizer vaccinations will be provided by appointment only, the health department says.
PDHD will begin taking calls to schedule appointments on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The health department asks those seeking appointments to be patient, because high call volumes are expected.
Beginning Wednesday, residents can call the following numbers to schedule a Pfizer vaccine appointment:
Ballard County: 270-665-5432.
Carlisle County: 270-628-5431.
Fulton County: 270-472-1982.
Hickman County: 270-653-6110.
McCracken County: 270-444-9625. At this location, Pfizer is only administered in the clinic. It is not available at the drive-thru.
While appointments are needed for the clinics, no appointment is needed for the drive-thru. The drive-thru offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as COVID-19 testing. Click here to see the McCracken County drive-thru schedule.