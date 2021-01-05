PADUCAH — The Purchase District Health Department, which serves five west Kentucky counties, is working to vaccinate people who fall into Kentucky's Phase 1A category, as well as first responders, against COVID-19.
Phase 1A of Kentucky's vaccine prioritization plan includes residents and staff of long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and health care workers.
While first responders are classified under the next phase, which is 1B, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack has said first responders are already being immunized in some instances.
Stack and Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said the state has set a new goal for those administering vaccines to use 90% of their doses within seven days after receiving them. That means people in the 1A category will still be prioritized first, but members from other categories can be vaccinated if providers find themselves with unused doses in that seven-day period.
In addition to first responders, Phase 1B includes anyone age 70 and older and K-12 school personnel. The Purchase District Health Department says when it progresses to the rest of Phase 1B individuals, it will make an announcement for local media to share.
Under its current phase, the health department is specifically vaccinating health care workers and first responders.
Health care workers and first responders in Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and McCracken counties who wish to be vaccinated through the Purchase District Health Department must email the following information to covid19@purchasehealth.org:
— Name
— Business affiliation
— Direct patient care role
— Date of birth
— Phone number
— Preferred County (Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman, McCracken)
— Preferred Day: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday
— Preferred time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
After emailing those details to the health department, you will be notified with an appointment time as soon as possible, the health department says.
On Wednesday, leaders with the city of Paducah, McCracken County and the health department plan to hold a news conference with more information about vaccine distribution in Paducah and McCracken County. Local 6 plans to livestream that news conference at wpsdlocal6.com and on our Facebook fan page.