WEST KENTUCKY — The Purchase District Health Department has reported 535 new COVID-19 cases across its five-county region since Monday.
That includes 105 cases reported Thursday, 146 reported Wednesday, 181 reported Tuesday and 103 reported Monday.
The largest number of cases came from McCracken County, with 426 cases reported over that four-day period, including 85 cases Monday, 140 on Tuesday, 115 on Wednesday and 86 on Thursday.
Ballard County has had 57 new cases in that time, including eight reported Monday, 24 reported Tuesday, 16 reported Wednesday, and nine reported Thursday.
Carlisle County had 24 new cases, including seven reported Monday, six reported Tuesday, five reported Wednesday and six reported Thursday.
The health department reported four new cases in Fulton County. No cases were reported in the county Monday. Two new cases were reported Tuesday, one case was reported Wednesday and one was reported Thursday.
Hickman County had 24 new cases, including three reported Monday, nine reported Tuesday, nine reported Wednesday and three reported Thursday.
This table provide by the health department shows the number of active cases and hospitalizations in each county, as well as the total number of cases reported in each county since the pandemic began and the number of people who have died because of the virus:
Ballard
Carlisle
Fulton
Hickman
McCracken
TOTAL
842
693
529
566
8394
ACTIVE
90
34
7
37
726
HOSPITALIZED
4
2
0
1
23
DECEASED
12
5
16
14
135
All counties in the Purchase District — along with all other counties in the state of Kentucky — are in the COVID-19 red zone, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. That means communities are experiencing high COVID-19 transmission.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks in indoor public places in communities with high or substantial transmission, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination. The CDC, KDPH and other trusted public health experts recommend vaccination against COVID-19 for all those who are eligible.