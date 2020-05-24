FRANKFORT, KY — A group people at a Second Amendment rally hung an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear from a tree on Sunday.
The Louisville Courier Journal reports that the rally was meant to focus on freedom and the Second Amendment, but turned into a protest of COVID-19 restrictions. The rally began at the Kentucky State Capitol, but moved to the governor's mansion. The Courier Journal reports that organizers led the crowed there to try to hand-deliver a request for Beshear to resign.
No one came to the door, the newspaper reports, and the crowd headed back to the capitol, where the effigy was hung from a tree while "God Bless the USA" played over a loud speaker.
Several people hung @GovAndyBeshear in effigy. pic.twitter.com/E7NK00tWSz— Sarah Ladd (@ladd_sarah) May 24, 2020