FRANKFORT, KY — A record number of COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.
“Today brings tough news in our fight against COVID-19 and the delta variant. As of today we have more Kentuckians in the ICU — 466 of them — battling for their lives against COVID-19 than we have ever had in the course of this pandemic. That is a record that none of us wanted to set,” Beshear said in a video message shared to social media Wednesday.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health also reported 1,658 overall hospitalizations in Kentucky on Wednesday, including 229 people on ventilators.
The KDPH reported 3,576 new cases, and Beshear said children and teens ages 10 to 19 make up the largest group of those cases.
Kentucky also lost nine more lives to the virus, eight of which happened in the past week alone. Beshear said four of those individuals were in their 40s.
“If you are unvaccinated you are in more danger than you have ever been for serious illness in your lifetime, certainly in this pandemic,” Beshear said. “And for those of you that are vaccinated, but you know and love somebody who’s unvaccinated, it’s time to have the uncomfortable conversation. Their life could depend on it.”
The governor cautioned that the weeks to come will likely be difficult.
"Our hospitals are filling up, and probably every bed every staffable bed is going to be full in the next week to week and a half," Beshear said. "So, be careful, get vaccinated, and wear a mask when you are outside of the home and indoors. It’s gonna’ be tough, but we’re gonna get through this, and we’re gonna’ get through it together."
To date, Kentucky has had 525,746 known COVID-19 cases, including 7,468 deaths.