NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Allegations before the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners say a doctor used the wrong test to clear at least two patients of the coronavirus.
The Department of Health alleges that Dr. Michael LaPaglia used rapid blood test kits that can detect antibodies from a previous infection but aren’t reliable in checking for a current infection.
That's according to information obtained by The Tennessean in a public records request.
Records say LaPaglia used a rapid antibody test and then cleared both patients of infection even though he “knew or should have known” the tests did not work that way.
LaPaglia’s attorney declined to comment to the newspaper.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3hfJ8UW