FRANKFORT, KY — Reporting 2,803 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. Gov. Andy Beshear thanked every Kentuckian who sacrificed for each other and rose to the challenge of battling COVID-19 together during the Thanksgiving holiday.
“The thing about this crisis is, all of us might step up in a different way, but each of our contributions matter,” said Gov. Beshear. “To every family who changed their traditions this year to keep others safe – thank you.
Beshear also reported 11 new virus-related deaths Sunday, including two men, ages 70 and 80, from Caldwell County; an 87-year-old woman from Fulton County; a 60-year-old woman from Hopkins County; a 61-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from McCracken County; an 88-year-old man from McLean County; and four women, ages 61, 83, 93 and 93, from Warren County.
The governor said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 9.24% as of Sunday. Currently, 1,709 people are hospitalized with the illness, including 407 people in intensive care units and 218 on ventilators.
"To our only line health care workers and first responders who have put your own safety at risk during this pandemic – thank you. To our tireless neighbors battling food insecurity and making sure Kentuckians can put dinner on the table, on Thanksgiving and every day – thank you. And to the retail, grocery, logistics and food and beverage professionals who did the right thing to keep yourselves and customers safe this week – thank you. To these heroes, and so many others, you are all the best of Team Kentucky," Beshear said.
Beshear reported top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Daviess, Hardin and Boone.