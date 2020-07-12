FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 277 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth Sunday, as well as three newly reported coronavirus-related deaths.
"Folks, this is serious. So what we need everybody to do is wear that mask. It’s a requirement, just like wearing your seatbelt. At every store, it’s no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service," Beshear said in a statement about the new cases. "This is just where we are in our battle as Americans and as Kentuckians against COVID-19."
Beshear announced a mandate Thursday requiring most Kentuckians to wear masks in public places, with an executive order that went into effect at 4 p.m. CT on Friday. Beshear has said businesses may be fined if they refuse to enforce the executive order.
A Kentucky judge signed a temporary restraining order Thursday directing the governor not to issue future executive orders on the pandemic unless the orders "specifically state the emergency that requires the order, the location of the emergency, and the name of the local emergency management agency that has determined that the emergency is beyond its capabilities." However, the mask mandate went into effect Friday evening. Asked about the restraining order during his briefing Friday, Beshear said that restraining order — which he characterized as "bizarre" and "not legal" — is being appealed, and the governor expects it to be overturned.
In a news release about the new cases reported Sunday, the governor noted that Kentucky has seen a 48.7% increase in positive COVID-19 tests, comparing cases numbers from June 29 to July 5 with case numbers from July 6 to July 12.
"Given the elevated rate of positive COVID-19 cases that continues to increase, the need to curb spread of infection and keep others safe must be taken seriously," Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said in a statement. "It is important for everyone to realize we all have a role in containing this disease so hospital capacity remains at a manageable level. Kentuckians must stay committed to this very important effort."
The deaths reported Sunday include two men, ages 71 and 87, from Fayette County and a 100-year-old woman from Shelby County.
To date, 19,389 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kentucky, including 625 deaths.