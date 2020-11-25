FRANKFORT, KY — Reporting 3,408 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky the day before Thanksgiving, Gov. Andy Beshear urged families across the commonwealth to avoid traveling on the holiday and to keep their celebrations small and safe.
"Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, and usually we get together with about 15 people," Beshear said in a statement released Wednesday evening. "This year, we just can’t do that. I’m really disappointed, like all of us are, but protecting my parents, my kids, our neighbors and all of our health care workers has to come first.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against traveling on Thanksgiving as COVID-19 continues to infect people across the nation. The governor also recently issued an order prohibiting people from having private gatherings of more than eight people, and to limit those guests to people who live in their household, plus people from one other household.
Beshear also reported 26 new virus-related deaths Wednesday, including a 60-year-old woman from Barren County; an 82-year-old man from Christian County; a 94-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 62-year-old man from Edmonson County; an 87-year-old man from Floyd County; a 91-year-old woman from Hancock County; a 90-year-old man from Hardin County; two women, ages 67 and 89, and three men, ages 62, 68 and 79, from Jefferson County; an 83-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 61-year-old woman from Lewis County; a 74-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man from Martin County; a 73-year-old woman from McLean County; a 98-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man from Monroe County; an 84-year-old man from Ohio County; two men, ages 79 and 87, from Oldham County; a 56-year-old woman from Spencer County; two women, ages 77 and 86, and a 77-year-old man from Warren County.
The governor said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 8.88% as of Wednesday. All but three of Kentucky's 120 counties are in the red zone because the virus is spreading at a critical rate. The three remaining counties — Breckinridge, Cumberland and Menifee — are just under that rate of spread, in the orange zone.
Currently, 1,734 people are hospitalized with the illness, including 409 people in intensive care units and 216 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had a total of 166,139 COVID-19 cases, including 1,835 deaths.