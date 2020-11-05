GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Health Department confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the west Kentucky county on Thursday, bringing the county's total cases since testing began to 1,021.
The cases confirmed Wednesday include two kids ages 10 or younger, two teenagers, seven people in their 20s, five people in their 30s, three people in their 40s, three people in their 50s, two people in their 60s, five people in their 70s, and one man in his 80s,
Graves County is in the red zone for COVID-19, meaning the county has 25 cases per 100,000 people, and the virus' spread is considered to be at a critical level there. Coplen tells Local 6 that, as of Thursday, there are 140 active cases in the county. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 30 people have died in Graves County after contracting the virus.
"The number of people contracting COVID-19 is astounding," Graves County Health Department Nurse Supervisor Kathy Gifford said in a statement Thursday evening.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen said many of Thursday's new cases were spread among family members and friends. "We need to be guarded and careful even around those we love," Coplen said in a statement.
