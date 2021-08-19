SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — The Southern Seven Health Department reported 55 new COVID-19 cases in the southern Illinois region it serves Thursday. A health department spokesperson says a large portion of those confirmed cases are school-age children.
"Unfortunately, nearly 40% of our confirmed cases today are school-aged children," Southern Seven Health Department COVID-19 outreach coordinator Nathan Ryder said in an email Thursday evening. "The spread of COVID-19 is preventable with the use of vaccines, face masks, frequent hand-washing, social distancing, and avoiding crowded indoor situations. Our regional hospitals are experiencing a surge in hospitalizations and visits to the Emergency Departments."
Broken down by county, the new cases are as follows:
Newly confirmed cases Aug. 19, 2021
|County
|Total new cases Aug. 19
|Child and teen cases
|Alexander
|5
|2 teens
|Hardin
|6
|2 children under age 10
|Johnson
|11
|1 child under 10 and 2 teens
|Massac
|7
|1 child under 10 and 1 teen
|Pope
|7
|2 children under 10 and 2 teens
|Pulaski
|10
|1 child under 10 and 4 teens
|Union
|9
|1 child under 10 and 2 teens
"Please impress upon your family, friends, and co-workers that we need to band together to get our disease-spread under control," Ryder wrote.
All seven counties in the region are in the orange warning level, according the Illinois Department of Public Health. That means those communities are showing warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk.
Since testing began, the region has had 8,237 COVID-19 cases, including 111 deaths.